Free Heart Health Screening event open to the public

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With February being Heart Month, The Hospitals of Providence want to give back to the El Paso community by helping El Pasoans stay Heart Healthy through prevention, education, and treatment.

The Hospitals of Providence will be hosting a free Heart Health screenings to help in the prevention of heart disease.

The event will take place at the Hospitals of Providence Imaging Center East on Trawood on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the #1 leading cause of death in the United States and people are encouraged to get screened.

Heart screenings will include blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose and body mass index BMI screening and fasting is encouraged for accurate results.