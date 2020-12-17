Free flu shots offered at new 4 COVID-19 clinics

Flu Event Allows for Test Run of New Clinics, Preparations for COVID-19 Vaccine

EL PASO, Texas — In preparation for the COVID-19 vaccine, the City’s Department of Public Health will be using the new COVID-19 clinics to conduct test runs by offering free flu shots to anyone 6 months and older at four community events.

The “Be PowerFlu” events are free of charge for the community and require no appointment or insurance:

Drive-Thru POWERflu Events

December 19 | 12PM – 4 PM 9341 Alameda – COVID-19 Clinic

December 26 | 9AM – 3PM 9566 Railroad – COVID-19 Clinic

Walk-In POWERflu Events

December 22 | 12PM – 4 PM 7380 Remcon – COVID-19 Clinic

December 28 | 12PM – 4 PM 220 S. Stanton- COVID-19 Clinic



All attending need to be wearing a face covering and for the drive-thru sites individuals need to remain in their vehicle.

The “Be PowerFlu” prevention campaign is meant to reduce the number of flu cases and prevent serious related illness during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Reducing the number of flu cases will also reduce the number of flu-related hospitalizations, which in turn will help keep hospital rooms available for those being treated for COVID-19 infections and other serious illnesses.

These four COVID-19 clinics will be the future site for COVID-19 vaccinations when they are ready and available to the public.

