EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you’ve read my occasional musings on everyday carry gear and tools, you know I have become a recent convert and fan of the flashlight company Olight.

I made an order a little over a month ago during one of their sales and got a titanium prybar with bit driver, a utility blade, two small flashlights (one a freebie) and two pens for about $65. The prybar itself usually goes for around $50, so it was a nice haul of gear.

Anyway, the company recently reached out to me to apologize that it took them a little over two weeks to get me my order. I never was upset about it in the least, but I did see that some people were complaining online about tardy orders.

Anyway, Olight sent me a free, yes free, flashlight as an apology. A little before Halloween I received an i5T EOS flashlight in what they call a pumpkin stain design — primarily black color with splashes of orange.

I was blown away. The light normally goes for about $30 on Olight’s website.

Again, they sent it free as an apology when no apology was really needed. And by free, Olight picked up the shipping costs too.

As for the flashlight, it is powered by a single AA battery. I kind of like using old-fashioned, traditional batteries like this, which you can pick up at any old store, instead of having to keep track of charging cables.

The light is about 3.75 inches long and weighs about 2 ounces, so it is perfect for everyday carry.

It is operated with a handy tail switch and has two modes — 15 lumens on low and 300 lumens on high.

Since I got it, I hardly ever leave the house without it. It’s perfect for chores around the house and yard, finding misplaced items even during the day and as a light source on those late nights after our 10 p.m. newscast.

One of its best features is the double-sided pocket clip. That allows easy carry in your pocket but it also can clip easily to a baseball hat, which can give you a “no-hands” light if you ever need it in a pinch.

Anyway, I am absolutely smitten with this new light.

And in a world where customer service seems to be forgotten, this company has proven it goes above what is expected. Very impressed indeed.

For more information about Olight, click here.

If you have any gear or EDC topics you’d like me to tackle or look into, email me at dburge@ktsm.com.