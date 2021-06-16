Free Father’s Day Celebration concert planned by El Paso Parks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As we approach Father’s day this weekend, the city of El Paso’s Parks and Recreation Department is holding an event that celebrates them and everything they do.



The community is invited to honor all borderland fathers and father figures at a Father’s Day Celebration concert on Saturday (June 19) from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Memorial Park.



The event is free and will take place at the reserve section of Memorial park, officials said.



Live music will be featured from the following bands and performers:



6 p.m. – Disco Music

7 p.m. – Legna Villalobos

8 p.m. – Radio Altivo Band



Gates open at 4 p.m. and visitors who plan to attend are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Officials said grilling will not be allowed, however food trucks will be available to the public.



COVID-19 health and safety protocols are also being encouraged for visitors to follow, including face coverings and social distancing.

For more information on the Father’s Day Celebration or the Parks and Recreation Department, visit elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation.



