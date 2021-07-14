Free El Paso community clean up on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — You can dispose of household items on Saturday, July 17. The El Paso County Public Works is hosting the community clean up which will be free.

The clean-up starts at 8 a.m. and will last until noon or until there is no more room for more items.

You can drop off tires but there are restrictions. Every resident can only bring 5 tires and they have to be smaller than 17 inches. Also, remember that semi-truck, equipment, and tires with rims will not be accepted as well as tires from retailers. The capacity for the clean-up event is 1,500 tires.

Each resident is allowed a pickup truck load of bulk trash. This can be furniture items and electronics. However, CRT monitors and televisions will not be excepted.

The locations include one drop-off area in Fabens and another in Canutillo.

Fabens: 199 Citizen Transfer Station Rd, Fabens, Texas 79838

Westway: 1002 Tiffany Rd. Canutillo, Texas 79835

