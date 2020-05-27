Free Dunkin’ Donuts for 2020 high school and college graduates this Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The pandemic has ruined graduation plans for the class of 2020. While nothing will replace the traditional ceremony, a free donut and coffee may help.

Dunkin’ Donuts of El Paso will give high school and college graduates a free coffee (hot or cold) and classic donut on Friday, May 29, according to a news release from the franchise.

All graduates have to do is visit the restaurant for carry-out or drive-thru in their cap and gown or any other Class of 2020 gear.

“On behalf of Dunkin’s local El Paso franchisees, congratulations to the Class of 2020 and best of luck on your bright futures ahead!” the news release said.

More information is on the Dunkin’ Donuts website.