Free drive-thru vaccinations/microchips event in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Free vaccinations and microchips will be offered through a drive-thru service hosted by two El Paso departments.

According to a release, the El Paso County Animal Welfare Department, the City of El Paso Animal Services, and El Paso Parks and Recreation Department have partnered to provide this free service on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will take place on Sunday, June 14 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Student Activities Complex (SAC), 1300 Joe Battle Blvd.

Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 500 pets. Dogs are required to remain on a leash and cats must be in a carrier at all times while visiting the clinic. Owners must wear a mask or facial covering, a release said.

Services available include:

Canine Distemper/Parvo Vaccine

Feline FVRCP Vaccine

Microchip

Gallon-Bag of Pet Food Per Pet

Event organizers encourage attendees to bring plenty of water for their pets and themselves as temperatures are expected to rise later in the day. The event is sponsored by PetSmart Charities.