Free COVID-19 testing available for children and adults without health insurance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health and Office of Emergency Management has partnered with Urgent Care for Kids to increase COVID-19 testing. Testing at the three Walmart parking lots will also be extended by one extra hour.

Beginning Wednesday, May 20, Virtual Care for Families, the largest Texas based telemedicine provider, along with their Urgent Care services, Urgent Care for Kids, will provide COVID-19 testing to the community, at Leo Cancellare Pool, at 650 Wallenburg Dr.

Testing will be free for all children and adults without health insurance as a courtesy of the CARES Act, a release said.

All COVID-19 testing will be available Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made at www.urgentcarekids.com/testsite. The test site will be closed on May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.

Walmart testing will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The locations are:

4530 Woodrow Bean, El Paso, TX 79924

1850 N Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79936

7555 N Mesa St., El Paso, TX 79912

The sites are supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials to test anyone who meets Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, healthcare providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms, a release said.

Those interested in being tested need to visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to determine if they are eligible for testing and to make an appointment.

For more information about the various testing locations throughout the county click here.

Health questions about COVID-19 can be made by calling the 21-COVID hotline, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referrals to services, contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.