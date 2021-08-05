Free baby supplies available to El Paso families in need on August 12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Free diapers, wipes and baby items will be available to El Paso families in need on Thursday, August 12.

If you need baby items, you can go to Casa Guadalupe Retreat House on August 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. located at 14548 Simpson Road, El Paso, TX 79938.

Parents must live in Texas to receive the items and have children 2 years and younger, be pregnant or be expecting fathers.

The baby items giveaway is being provided by Guiding Star El Paso in partnership with The El Paso Catholic Diocese and Casa Guadalupe Retreat House.

For more information or for a look at Guiding Star El Paso’s available services, click here.

