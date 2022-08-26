EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Women’s Resource Medical Center will provide eligible families with free baby diapers, wipes and other essential items to Texas residents.

Participants can enjoy a one-hour class and receive diapers, wipes, and other essentials for free! Parents of children 2 years old and younger, as well as pregnant women, are eligible to receive assistance.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure these women, men, and families are empowered with the essential support and items they need to continue being heroes to their children during these unprecedented times.” Guiding Star El Paso

What: “Baby Freebies diapers, wipes, and other essentials, to local families.

Where: Open Arms Community, 8210 N. Loop Dr., El Paso, Texas 79907

When: Saturday, August 27th, from 7 am – 12 pm

For more information or to request an appointment for Medical Grade Pregnancy tests, Ultrasounds or Confirmation of Pregnancies, local families can call (915) 544.9600 or email info@guidingstarelpaso.org Visit www.guidingstarelpaso.org for more information on Guiding Star El Paso’s available services.️

