Freakazoid Robots festival to bring back dance music in El Paso Labor Day weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The electronic dance music festival scene is making a big comeback this Labor Day weekend for El Pasoans to show off their best moves, outfits and enjoy the vibes.

Freakazoid Robots and Disco Donnie Presents teamed up to host the newest EDM festival in Texas in El Paso at Ascarate Park on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5.

The phase one line-up was announced Monday, which features big EDM artists such as Adventure Club, Alesso, Jauz, ZHU and many more.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. MST Wednesday and a limited number of $99 early bird tickets will be available.

Four VIP tickets will also be up for grabs. You can enter for a chance to win those VIP tickets and sign up for a text when tickets go on sale at https://app.hive.co/l/3otz1u. To buy tickets, visit https://freakazoidrobots.com/.

The phase two line-up announcement is TBA.

