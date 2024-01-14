EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In honor of MLK Day, Theta Delta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. surprised 58 families by paying for their groceries Saturday, Jan. 13 at a Walmart in Northeast El Paso.

Photos courtesy of Theta Delta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

The fraternity is on its third year of organizing the “Pay it Forward” service event in honor of one of its “most notable members,” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., according to a press release sent by the fraternity.

The event took place at noon, Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Walmart at 5631 Dyer Street.

In total, the fraternity paid $2,900 towards groceries, according to the press release.

Additionally, Rev. Dr. Anson Jordan is the current president of the Theta Delta Lambda Chapter. Theta Delta Lambda was chartered in 1962 and is a chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the oldest intercollegiate fraternity established for African Americans.