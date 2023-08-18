EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Theta Theta Sigma Chapter of El Paso volunteers their mornings at SSG Manuel R. Puentes Middle School in far East El Paso.

The majority of the fraternity brothers are military veterans and they said giving back comes naturally to them.

The group has as its motto “Culture for service and service for humanity.” The men say it’s what drives them to do what they do.

The fraternity started volunteering at the school because one of the men used to have a child attend the school. The man then noticed that there was a need for volunteers so he called on his fraternity brothers to help.

“We started working in the cafeteria as far as greeting the students, helping them during lunch, just talking to them, sort of like a little small mentorship program,” said John Jones, a fraternity volunteer.

That was back in February 2022. Now, the group is out in front of the school, greeting students with smiling faces each morning.

“Pretty much every morning we will be out here conducting traffic, making sure the kids get into school,” Jones said.

Principal Greta Brasgalla said with the group’s help, the school now has less than 10 tardies a day.

In Brasgalla’s 20-plus years as an educator, she said she’s never experienced this type of community involvement.

“The staff, when they see them, are super happy to see them every morning. They’re just role models and we’re just so blessed to have them,” Brasgalla said.

Jones said this is a brotherhood and most importantly they are there to benefit the community.

“It’s a great thing to be recognized for what you do, but like you said, we’re not here for the cameras. We’re here for the kids. We’re here for the community. That’s how it always has been. And that’s how it always will be until they tell us to stop,” Jones said.

The fraternity brothers told KTSM they keep coming back to see the kids smile everyday.

