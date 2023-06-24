EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Franklin Mountains State Park has a variety of events scheduled for July.

Night Critter Crawl

Fri. July 7 at 7:30 P.M. & Fri. July 21 at 7:30 P.M.

Join park ranger Geoff on a walk on Tom Mays access road to discover the nocturnal animals that live in the park.

What to bring: water, comfortable shoes, flashlight.

No pets

Where to meet: at the park’s gate (off of Transmountain Rd.)

Cost: Park entrance fee is $5 for people 13 years of age or older, free fir children 12 years of age or younger, and TX State Park Pass holders.

Entrance permits must be purchased online or at the visitor center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Sotol Adventure (hike)

Sat. July 8 5:45 A.M.

Join park volunteer Gary on a 7-mile, strenuous hike on the northeast side of the Franklin Mountains. This hike will be a combination of several trails.

What to bring: water (at least 2 liters), hiking shoes, sun protection, snacks, hiking sticks (optional).

No pets allowed.

Where to meet: at the Lazy Cow trailhead (north end of Officer Andrew Barcena Dr.)

Cost: Park entrance fee is $5 for people 13 years of age or older, free for children 12 years of age or younger, and TX State Park Pass holders. Permits can be purchased online or at the self-pay station (exact change only).

Passive Rainwater Harvesting Workshop – How to Make a Rainy Day Last

Sat. July 8 10 A.M.

This free workshop is offered by our local TX Master Gardeners chapter. Join and find out how you can use rainwater in your garden and how you can directed it to your plants using berms and swales.

*This workshop is free, however if you are entering or staying at the park after an entrance permit is required.

Women Hike – Agave Loop

Sun. July 16 8 A.M.

This month’s women hike will be on Agave loop trail. This is a moderate 1.5-mile hike.

The trail begins with a gradual incline through a well maintained switchback trail to wide open vistas to the west. The return trip travel down over scree/rubble proving to be challenging for some.

What to bring: water, snacks, hiking boots/shoes, comfortable clothes, sun protection.

Where to meet: West cottonwood trailhead

Cost: Park entrance fee is $5 for people 13 years of age or older, free for children 12 years of age or younger, and TX State Park Pass holders. Permits can be purchased online or at the visitor center.

Upper Sunset & Tom Mays Hike

Sat. July 22 6:45 A.M.

Join park volunteer Carol on a 3 mile moderate hike starting at Upper Sunset trail and returning through the Tom Mays trail. On this hike we’ll encounter some elevation gains, with some short steep inclines/declines, a few rocky/rough sections, and great vistas as we walk along the ridgeline.

What to bring: water, snacks, hiking boots/shoes, comfortable clothes, sun protection.

No pets allowed.

Where to meet: At the end of Tom Mays Rd.

Cost: Park entrance fee is $5 for people 13 years of age or older, free for children 12 years of age or younger, and TX State Park Pass holders. Permits can be purchased online or at the visitor center.

Last Sunday Hike – Lower Sunset (Shortcut #1)

Sun. July 30 8 A.M.

This is a moderate 2.5-mile hike. After a steep initial descent down and old jeep road, the trail transitions to well-maintained trail that climbs up and out of the canyon meandering around rock outcropping before making its way back up. It ends with a slightly steeper climb up to the scenic overlook.

What to bring: water, snacks, hiking boots/shoes, comfortable clothes, sun protection.

Where to meet: At the end of Tom Mays Rd.

Cost: Park entrance fee is $5 for people 13 years of age or older, free children 12 years of age or younger, and TX State Park Pass holders. Permits can be purchased online or at the visitor center.