Franklin HS students learn how to take down hackers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Franklin High School students are getting set to take on cyber criminals.

Members of the school’s Air Force JROTC recently completed a Cyber Camp where they learned how to combat viruses, malware, and how to conduct cyber forensics.

According to the EPISD Facebook page, the campers then took part in the CyberPatriot competition, putting their new skills to the test.

