Franklin HS principal tapped for central office position

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District has announced that Franklin High School Principal Shawn Mena has been named interim assistant superintendent of high schools.

The district added that under her new position, Mena will remain the principal at Franklin.

“Ms. Mena brings with her years of experience in leading academic teams to excellence. I am confident that she will do the same in her new role” said Interim Superintendent Vince Sheffield.

The previous assistant superintendent of high schools, Dr. Carla Gonzales, was recently promoted to associate superintendent of academics & school leadership.

