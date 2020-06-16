Foxes spotted in East El Paso neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have been noticing new furry visitors in your backyard, it may not be as rare as you think.

Foxes have been appearing in the backyards of some El Paso residents within the Montwood and Lake Streets area, according to Van Klein, who captured the wild animals on camera.

Klein said the foxes arrive either early in the morning or right around the time the sun starts to go down.

“I saw three adults and then I saw two puppies. It now appears there’s at least 5 foxes in our neighborhood,” Klein said. “Obviously we’re in a really developed neighborhood. A lot of homes. It’s certainly not a place where wild foxes should be.”

Klein said he has some concern that the foxes may get into an altercation with his dog.

According to officials, wildlife sightings are not uncommon and happen in every part of the city. These sightings usually happen when the animals go looking for food and water.

El Paso Animal Services and Texas Parks and Wildlife work together to respond to wildlife related incidents but only for certain circumstances. A mere sighting does not lead to an agency response.

You can expect aid if the animal appears sick, injured, aggressive or if they pose and immediate danger to the community. An example would include if the animal is trying to enter a home or chasing residents or any pets.

Animal Services does not recommend that residents approach wildlife.

Here are some tips to keep in mind to prevent and handle wildlife sightings: