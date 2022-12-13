EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Fox Family Foundation, the charitable arm for the Fox Auto Team, made a $25,000 donation to help families and their loved ones in their recovery journeys from traumatic brain injuries.

The Fox foundation made the donation Monday, Dec. 12 to the jaclynstrong Foundation for Traumatic Brain Injury.

The jacylnstrong Foundation was established by Jaclyn Pellicote and her family after Jaclyn was involved in a horrific car accident and suffered a TBI.

Due to the severity of her injuries, she and her family were told that her chance of recovery was slim.

However, Jaclyn and her family refused to give up and continued to hope and pray for her recovery. Jaclyn’s mother, Sheri, said she knew that one day her daughter would recover and that there would be a foundation in her name and she would touch the lives of others who were on the journey to recovery.

For more information about the jaclynstrong Foundation visit https://pdnfoundation.org/jaclynstrong.