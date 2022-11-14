EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In just over a month’s time, the Fox Auto Team and its customers raised $10,000 for Hunt School of Nursing scholarships.

The award was announced Friday, Nov. 11.



The campaign – known as “10 for 10” in a nod to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s upcoming 10-year anniversary – aimed to raise a total of $10,000 for 10 $1,000 nursing school scholarships.

Employees and customers of the Fox Auto Team family of car dealerships contributed to the fundraiser from Oct. 4 to Nov. 9, and the total was matched by the auto team’s vice president, Paige Fox.

Hunt School of Nursing students are largely first-generation college students – with more than 80 percent being Hispanic.

The fundraiser was part of TTUHSC El Paso’s “Season of Thanks,” a celebration of support for the mission of the university, which is home to the Foster School of Medicine, Hunt School of Nursing, Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and the Hunt School of Dental Medicine.

Since opening in 2011, more than 1,140 nurses have graduated from the Hunt School of Nursing, with 90 percent staying in the region. As a result, the number of registered nurses in the county has increased by 45 percent.