Fourth Fort Bliss soldier tests positive for coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A fourth Fort Bliss solider has tested positive for COVID-19, a news release said on Monday.

The soldier, who was assigned to the 77th Human Resources Company out of New York City, tested positive on March 22 at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, the news release said.

“The soldier was in close contact with two of the soldiers from the same unit who were confirmed COVID-19 positive by William Beaumont Army Medical Center personnel,” the release said. “As a precautionary measure, the remainder of the Army Reserve unit was placed into quarantine on March 20 to prevent further potential spread of the virus.

All four soldiers who have tested positive are in isolation at Fort Bliss, officials said.

“Fort Bliss leadership continues to work with installation and local community medical health professionals as part of the response efforts in the local area to ensure the health and safety of all,” the release said.