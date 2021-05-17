Four virus-related deaths and 53 new cases reported by the El Paso Department of Public Health

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health reports four additional COVID-19 related deaths and 53 new cases.

According to a release, the four deaths occurred over a one month period, and all patient had underlying conditions. They include:

1 – female in her 60s

3 – females in their 80s

The city also reporting 6 additional cases which are part of the delayed cases in El Paso County.

The total number of deaths in the borderland now sitting at 2,594.

So far, 135,448 positive cases have been reported in El Paso. Of those, 131,254 have been designated as having recovered from the virus.

The El Paso Department of Public Health also reporting 1,509 active cases in the community, with 87 patients hospitalized, 33 in the ICU, and 23 on ventilators.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data in El Paso County, click here.