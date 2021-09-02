Four teens charged in Las Cruces homicide

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police have arrested four teenagers that are believed to be responsible for a shooting that killed 16-year-old Dante Garcia on Wednesday evening.



Authorities said it happened at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1, at the Legends West neighborhood.



Police were dispatched to the report of a gunshot victim near a park on the 2800 block of Meriwether Street and found a 16-year-old boy with at least one gunshot wound.



Investigators later identified the teen shot as Dante Garcia. He died at the scene.



According to police, the four teen suspects fled from the area in a white Ford Taurus. A Las Cruces police detective, who was in an unmarked unit, spotted the vehicle and followed it to an address on East Mesa. The detective called for back and officers detained the four teenagers.



Investigators said they obtained a search warrant and recovered two firearms from the home where the teens fled after the shooting.



Due to the ages of the suspects, LCPD will not release their names.



Police said one of the suspects is a 17-year-old boy who is charged with an open count of murder, one count of tampering with evidence and two counts of conspiracy. A 16-year-old girl is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence. Two 13-year-old girls are charged with tampering with evidence and conspiracy.



All four teens were ordered to be detained in the juvenile section of the Doña Ana County Detention Center, authorities said.



