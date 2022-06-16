EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four people at a Denny’s restaurant in South Juarez were shot and killed by two gunmen.

Juarez police officials say the shooting happened Thursday morning when two armed men entered the restaurant, located along the Pan American Highway in South Juarez, entered the restaurant and opened fire, killing four people and injuring one more.

According to witnesses, the two men arrived in a 3-vehicle-convoy and were the only ones who exited the vehicles.

Police say they have identified the vehicles used and are now investigating who they belong to.

With the four deaths, the count rises to 50 people killed in Juarez this month alone, according to the State’s District Attorney.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as soon as details become available.

