Four Little Elm High School students arrested after assaulting police at school protest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four students from a North Texas high school were arrested Friday after they assaulted police officers.

Officials said a planned student protest organized at Little Elm High School became disruptive and police were called in to “calm things down”.

According to police, Little Elm officers were assaulted. They did not disclose how many officers were assaulted, how they were assaulted, or if they were injured.

Social media posts indicate the protest was tied to a report of sexual assault involving a student that other students claimed was not being addressed by the school’s district.

“The demonstration was a result of a social media post the day before that contained inaccurate information regarding an incident that happened a month ago,” both the school district and police said in a shared statement.

The school day resumed normally after the assault, police and school officials said.

