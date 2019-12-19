Four injured in shooting at San Antonio Mall; two are in critical condition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- El Paso City Council gave the okay for the proposed sale of El Paso Electric (EPE) to move to the next phase of the process, and also approved to look into costs of a feasibility study for municipalizing the utility as well.

City Reps. went through hours of negotiations to come to a settlement agreement, but still gave some hope to those who were demanding the City to take action when it comes to figuring out what's best for the community.

"This is not just an issue with a small group of activists but this is becoming a voting issue. This is going to be something that city council is going to look at for however long El Paso is going to be in existence," Andrew Torres, an Organizer with Sunrise El Paso told KTSM.

Torres is one of many fighting for climate change who made their voices heard when it comes to the City doing more research on potentially turning back the EPE deal from IIF and municipalizing the utility.