Four injured in shooting at San Antonio Mall; two are in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTSM) – Four people were shot at South Park Mall in San Antonio, Texas Wednesday night.
San Antonio police said three men and a woman were shot.
The victims ranged in age from 17 to 41.
Two are now in the hospital in critical condition.
Authorities said the other two victims did not have injuries that were life-threatening.
Police said they are looking for the suspects in the shooting. Authorities said the shots were fired from a black Dodge Charger that appeared to be carrying five people.