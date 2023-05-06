A sign reading “Vote Here” points toward a polling place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Voters in El Paso County are deciding two mayoral races — in Horizon City and Anthony, Texas.

Alderman seats (town councils) are also up for grabs in those cities as they are in San Elizario.

In Horizon City, Mayor Ruben Mendoza is not running for re-election.

Six candidate are running to succeed him. Johnny “Doc” Duran has the early lead with 27 percent of the vote (178 votes) after early voting totals were released. Andres “Andy” Renteria was in second at 24 percent (157 votes), followed by Samantha Corral 22 percent (144 votes) and Kizito “Zito” Ekechukwu at 21 percent (137). Juan “Jerry” Garcia has 5 percent of the vote (31 votes) and Adrian Rivera has 2 percent (16 votes).

Four alderman seats were on the ballot in Horizon City but all were uncontested.

Mendoza ran unopposed for Alderman Place No. 7. Also running unopposed were Rosie (Rocio) Ortega (Place 3); Pat Randleel (Place 4); and Laura Urrutia (Place 5).

In Anthony, Texas, alderman and mayor pro tem Eluterio “Louie” Alfaro was leading early after early voting results were released. Alfaro had 43 percent of the vote (41 votes) to 30 percent for incumbent Mayor Benjamin Romero (29 votes), followed by Anthony David Turner with 27 percent (26 votes).