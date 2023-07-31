Top (left to right): Adrian Rios, Jose Hernandez. Bottom, left to right: Juan Rios, Carmen Martinez (Hidalgo County Jail records)

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men and a woman were arrested after a shooting erupted at a party for a 4-year-old relative, documents revealed.

Adrian Rios, Juan Rios, Jose Hernandez and Carmen Lizbeth Martinez were each arrested on multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

ValleyCentral obtained a probable cause affidavit that detailed the alleged shooting.

At 10 p.m. July 15 an officer with the Edinburg Police Department was dispatched to the 3100 block of N. Mon Mack. When he arrived, he spoke to a woman who said she and her husband were having a party for their 4-year-old daughter when opposing families began fighting.

The woman added that her uncle, Adrian Rios, was involved in the fight.

Police spoke with a second woman, who said she was sitting in the front passenger seat of her red Mazda 6 with her husband, her 9-year-old son and her 14-year-old son when someone shot at the car, striking her husband in the shoulder.

Police arrested Rios the following day, who told police in an interview that his co-worker Jose Hernandez came by the party in a white Chevy Silverado truck and shot at the Mazda.

Hernandez was then arrested and in an interview with police, he said Adrian’s brother, Juan Rios, and nephew, Marco Daniel Serna Rios, were the ones who shot at the vehicle.

Hernandez stated that after the shooting, Carmen Martinez, Juan’s wife, picked him and Marco up.

“Through the investigation, it was determined that Juan and Marco had assaulted and pointed a gun at [one of the victim’s] head,” the affidavit stated.

Juan Rios was arrested on five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $10,000 and he was released from jail on July 26.

His wife, Carmen Martinez, was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault and one count of engaging in organized crime. Her bond was set at $7,500. She was released from jail July 27.

Adrian Rios was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal mischief. His bond was set at $21,000. He was released July 22.

Jose Hernandez was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of child endangerment. His bond was set at $240,000. He remains jailed.