Foundations partner to match up to $1 million grant for El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Paul L. Foster Family Foundation, Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation, and MountainStar Sports Group Foundation, established a matching grant program of $1 million to assist the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank (EPFH).

“El Pasoans Fighting Hunger plays a key role in our community by ensuring that any family experiencing food insecurity in El Paso has access to meals,” said Woody L. Hunt, co-owner of MountainStar Sports Group and Chairman of the Hunt Family Foundation.

The demand for meals and other services have dramatically increased over the past two weeks as more families are impacted by COVID-19, a release said.

“As more families face new financial constraints due to COVID-19, we want to help make sure those families are still able to put food on their tables and that no one in our community suffers from hunger during this crisis, ” said Hunt.

The Food Bank anticipates more families needing access to services and meals in the coming weeks, and EPFH officials said the best way to meet the increased demand is through monetary donations.

“This matching grant is a godsend. The Food Bank is so very grateful to the Hunt and Foster families, as well as MountainStar Sports Group, for their extraordinary and generous gift. We encourage others to donate during this crisis so that the Food Bank can achieve the full match to continue our important work,” said Stuart R. Schwarts, Board President of EPFH.

For more information on how you can contribute, visit https://elpasoansfightinghunger.org/ or call (915) 298-0353.