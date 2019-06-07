Foundation, scholarship honoring Chapin, Maryland sports star Cliff Tucker

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This week the Borderland is celebrating athlete Cliff Tucker who was taken too soon.

The star basketball and football player from Chapin High School lost his life in a car accident in 2018. The community is coming together to honor his achievements while also helping others.

After graduating from Chapin Tucker went on to play basketball for Maryland on a full ride scholarship and after his four years returned to the borderland to play football at UTEP.

To carry on his legacy the Cliff Tucker Foundation was created. Two students from either Chapin or Andress will receive a scholarship, which will be announced Saturday.

“He would do a lot of activities with children he went to the high schools and helped high school kids that have the same potential to be student-athletes,” said Regina Tucker, Cliff’s mother. “He would come here and just give and be kind so this is something to continue to do what he did.”

The Cliff Tucker Foundation was started by Tracy Bayer is also known as “Mama Tracy” who said students who never met Tucker know about him and aspire to follow in his footsteps.

“Wherever he went he had little ones around him that wanted to grow up and be like Cliff,” said Bayer.

Cliff Tucker’s memory lives on in the halls of Chapin through the posters and trophies seen by all students. The biggest reminder of his life is his three-year-old daughter Drianna or “Dri” who roams the halls of his alma mater.

Dri knows the Chapin theme song by heart because the teachers, coaches and students at Chapin have adopted her as their own.

The scholarships will be awarded by Tuckers beloved coach Rodney Lewis at the gala, joined by his family and friends who traveled from around the nation to be here.

“We did everything together so being able to be a part of this is just a blessing for me all it took was miss Regina calling me, and I was on the way,” said Adrian Bowie, Cliff’s college teammate.

The whole community coming together to remember Cliff and pay it forward.