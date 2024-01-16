(NBC) — With Season 2 already a firm “go,” the rookie season of NBC’s hit drama “Found” wraps up Tuesday.

Series stars Shanola Hampton and Mark-Paul Gosselaar talk about what to expect.

Tuesday’s season finale of “Found” will show how many changes are in store for the series.

“That’s what’s great about it and that’s what’s so great about life and the echo of it when you’re doing a piece you have one idea in your mind of how it’s going to end and then it goes a whole other way,” Hampton said.

Last week’s episode saw Gabi finally let someone else in on her secret that her kidnapper, Sir, is a prisoner in her basement.

“We feel like with this finale that we’re giving the audience what they’ve been asking for,” Gosselaar said.

That includes flashbacks to the day Sir first met the student he would kidnap and the present-day moment Gabi has dreaded.

“I don’t think anybody’s really prepared for the breakdown that really does — the things that really do happen in that episode,” Hampton said.

Setting up Season 2 that begins filming soon with each star going behind the camera.

“I was told that the episode that I’m gonna direct she has laryngitis and can’t speak throughout the entire episode, so I’m really looking forward to that,” said Gosselaar.

Just a sample of the chemistry fueling the first season.

“This finale has everything in it is completely satisfying,” said Hampton.

“Found” airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. on NBC4, right after a new episode of “La Brea.”