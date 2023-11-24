EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Looking for something to do to create some holiday memories for the family?

You might want to circle Friday, Dec. 15 on your calendar. That is the date that Fort Selden Historic Site will host its Noche de Las Luminarias event.

The historic Army post will be lit up with more than 900 luminarias lining the fort’s footprint. The event will also feature a campfire, family-friendly activities and holiday-themed crafts.

It is a way to say goodbye to 2023 and make a wish for the new year, according to a news release announcing the event.

Fort Selden is located in Radium Springs, New Mexico, about a dozen miles north of Las Cruces on Interstate 25.

The event starts at 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Tickets are $7 for adults and free for children 16 and younger.

Information: (575) 526-8911.