EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Fort Selden Historic Site will be offering its “Ghosts of the Past” moonlit tours on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Fort Selden is located about 15 minutes north of Las Cruces in Radium Springs.

This year’s theme is “Death in New Mexico.” Tours will be offered every 10 minutes, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased ahead of time here.

There will also be music, food, and fun ahead of the tours — and a 30-minute talk on Día de los Muertos, Halloween and New Mexico at 4:30 p.m.