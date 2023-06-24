EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fort Selden Historic Site (FSHS) will celebrate its 50th anniversary of being a part of the New Mexico Historic Sites system with food, live music, remarks, and cake on Saturday, July 1.

Fort Selden is located in Radium Springs, New Mexico, about a dozen miles north of Las Cruces along Interstate 25.

The Doña Ana County Historical Society will join the festivities too, celebrating its 60th year as an organization. The Doña Ana County Historical Society played an important role in Fort Selden becoming a historic site.

“This is a time to stop and appreciate the place that we call Fort Selden,” said Rhonda Dass, manager of the southern NMHS region.

The 50th anniversary is also an opportunity for reflection on New Mexico Historic Sites (NMHS) and its mission to preserve the state’s diverse history, according to a news release announcing the event.

Schedule of Events

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.: Reception with live music, food, and beverages

7:00 p.m.: Patrick Moore (executive director of NMHS) remarks on the history of NMDCA and NMHS

7:20 p.m.: Jerry Wallace remarks on the history of Dona Ana County Historical Society

7:45 p.m.: Rhonda Dass (regional manager of FSHS) and Alexandra McKinney (instructional coordinator) lead a tour on the history of FSHS

8:30 p.m.: Cake cutting