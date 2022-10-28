FORT HOOD, Texas (KXAN) — A Fort Hood soldier is being held in jail, suspected of committing multiple sexual assaults at the U.S. Army installation.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) said the 29-year-old soldier, whose name was not released, was assigned to the 62nd Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade. The soldier was detained earlier this month on Oct. 2 after the alleged sexual assault of a fellow soldier.

The suspect is now being held at the Bell County Jail, the division told KXAN. CID did not specify what the soldier is being charged with, but they are linked to previous assaults, too.

CID said in July, special agents found commonalities between unresolved investigations but couldn’t link the crimes then. At the time, Fort Hood was taking steps to reinforce safety and security on the installation.

CID said these safety efforts included:

safety briefings;

education on how to report suspicious activity;

self-defense classes for women;

inspections of the barracks for safety equipment and procedures;

and the rollout of investigative tools, which helped with identifying the suspect in this case.

“We continue to work with leaders throughout Fort Hood to build on safety awareness, and we will pursue any incidents of sexual assault,” said CID Special Agent-in-Charge Maria Thomas. “Army CID thoroughly investigates every report of alleged felony-level sexual misconduct and follows every lead available.”

Any criminal or suspicious activity can be reported online to the Army CID.