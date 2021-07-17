Fort Hancock woman dies in semi-trailer crash Friday in Hudspeth County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead from a semi-trailer involved crash in Hudspeth County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.



Authorities with DPS said it happened Friday afternoon on I-10 and Frontage Road at milepost 104. That’s three miles west of Sierra Blanca.



Officials identified Maribel Aguirre, 36, of Fort Hancock as the driver who died in the incident.



Investigators said Ricardo Valdez of Tornillo, 47, was driving a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer and traveling west on Frontage Rd. Aguirre was driving east in the same area.



Valdez failed to yield the right of way when making a right turn at a yield intersection, and that’s when Aguirre struck the towed trailer, investigators said.

Aguirre was pronounced dead at the scene.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.