Fort Hancock woman dies in semi-trailer crash Friday in Hudspeth County

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead from a semi-trailer involved crash in Hudspeth County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities with DPS said it happened Friday afternoon on I-10 and Frontage Road at milepost 104. That’s three miles west of Sierra Blanca.

Officials identified Maribel Aguirre, 36, of Fort Hancock as the driver who died in the incident.

Investigators said Ricardo Valdez of Tornillo, 47, was driving a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer and traveling west on Frontage Rd. Aguirre was driving east in the same area.

Valdez failed to yield the right of way when making a right turn at a yield intersection, and that’s when Aguirre struck the towed trailer, investigators said.

Aguirre was pronounced dead at the scene.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Juarez fire

Crime of the week: Police search for car burglar who allegedly posed as deputy

Local orgs honoring Borderland heroes who positively guide LGBTQ culture

Explainer: What proposed Texas voting laws state Democrats opposing from DC?

Lucha Libre New Era Wrestling

Texas Democrats in D.C. aiming to kill voting legislation also glad to stall abortion medication restriction bill

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link