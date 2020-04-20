Fort Hancock International Crossing adjusts hours of operation beginning April 26

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations has announced that the Fort Hancock international crossing will close earlier starting April 26.

According to a release, the international crossing will begin closing at 6 p.m. starting Sunday, April 26.

Fort Hancock regular operation hours are normally 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, they continue to see significantly reduced privately owned vehicle and pedestrian traffic along the northern and southern borders.

Traffic is down approximately 60 percent at the Fork Hancock crossing, a release said.

The Ysleta and El Paso ports of entry will remain open 24 hours and are available as alternatives.

According to CBP, the Fort Hancock crossing will return to its regular operation hours once the travel restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.