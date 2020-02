EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Chief of the Fort Hancock Fire Department is dead after his fire truck rolled over in Hudspeth County.

This happened at about 6:30 p.m. yesterday on Highway 20 in Fort Hancock, an hour away from El Paso.

Texas DPS says 71-year-old Manuel Galindo Junior was heading east when the fire truck veered off the road and overturned, ejecting him.