Fort Bliss using new policies for locating missing soldier

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Fort Bliss Solider is missing and Fort Bliss is using new policies to try and locate the solider.

According to a Spokesperson for Fort Bliss, Army Sgt. Daniel A. Soto de Jesus went to work on Monday around 10 a.m. and told a coworker by text that he was going to lunch a little bit before 11 a.m. He never checked back in and on Tuesday he didn’t show up to his physical fitness formation.

“At 6:30 he didn’t check in that morning. So the unit began to immediately initiate their battle drill, it’s called A Soldier Wellness Drill, and try and incorporate different agencies to try and find this young man,” said Allie Payne, Public Affairs Officer for 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss.

Explaining that the soldier wellness drill is part of Operation Ironclad. The new policies changing what Fort Bliss does before assuming a soldier has gone awol. Payne explained that when someone may be believed to be in distress or doesn’t report to work, Fort Bliss, including local law enforcement, contact the friends and family of the soldier.

“Searching for a missing person was under the army policy for personal and it specifically stated what to do for someone who was awol, well, we know that that policy changed earlier last year or mid last year and it caused us all to make sure that we follow certain procedures before we assume someone is a wall,” said Payne.

Also, part of the procedure changes that the unit’s chain of command does is continue to call Soto’s phone in an attempt to make contact with him.

“The calling every hour is under the new wellness battle drill so that’s just something that’s part of it until we can get some kind lead whether that’s through personal contact, law enforcement or family we will continue to try and reach that person.” said Payne.

The changes come in direct response to the Fort Hood’s report that came out following the death of Vanessa Guillen, forcing changes to the policies.

“Fort Bliss the commanding general here has not been shy in saying that we should assume that the things in the Fort Hood report apply to some level here at Fort Bliss,” said Payne.

Billboards can be seen around El Paso that say “clear alert Fort Bliss TX call police” with the license plate number of Army Sgt. Daniel A. Soto de Jesus’ vehicle.

Officials have confirmed that a vehicle with license plates registered to Soto was traveling north of Las Cruces on I-15 at 1:52 p.m. on Monday but a Spokesperson for Fort Bliss says they are still working to determine if the person driving the vehicle was Soto.

“Were trying to confirm photographs that may be available who the driver of the vehicle but it was confirmed that it was his vehicle that are registered to him that were seen north of Las Cruces,” said Payne.

Anyone with information about Soto’s whereabouts should contact the Fort Bliss MP Desk at 915-744-1237 or the CID Office at 915-300-7866.

