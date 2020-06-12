Fort Bliss updates safety order

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fort Bliss officials announced new updates for its “Work safe, Live safe” order.

The curfew will no longer be in effect, and travel limits have been extended to 250 miles outside the base without the need to quarantine.

According to the installation, visitors will also be allowed on post with a pass.

Although the safety measures are being relaxed, Fort Bliss says they are still critical in the fight against COVID-19.

“I think that those protective measures have provided us with the chance to get used to the discipline we now need to exhibit moving forward. Wearing our masks, social distancing, things of that nature,” said Matthew L. Eichburg, Acting Senior Commander.

Officials say service members, their families, and contractors are now being asked to comply with El Paso’s public health orders.