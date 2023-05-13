Fort Bliss will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. on May 29 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — May is always a special month for those affiliated with the military.

Saturday, May 20 is Armed Forces Day, which was established by President Harry Truman as a day to acknowledge and thank members of the military for their hard work and dedication in serving the nation.

This year, Fort Bliss will be hosting an Armed Forces Day Parade starting at 10 a.m. that day. The parade will travel down historic Sheridan Road on West Fort Bliss toward Smith Bliss Parade Field. There will be military working dog demonstrations, displays of vehicles and equipment, inflatables, a food truck court, DJ, games and other activities.

The Armed Forces Day celebration is free to attend and will last until 2 p.m.

On Memorial Day, May 29, the nation remembers those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving for their country.

Fort Bliss will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 5200 Fred Wilson Ave. You do not need to travel through a secure gate at Fort Bliss to get to the cemetery.

The ceremony is open to the public and is free.

For information on how to visit Fort Bliss, click here.