Fort Bliss soldiers train to fill in-demand construction jobs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) ⁠— Carpenters and electrical workers are in high demand nationwide, and Fort Bliss soldiers who are transitioning out of the military are taking advantage of the demand.

The Home Builders Institute hopes more will follow in their footsteps.

Zackary Daneker, who is leaving the military after eight years, has the experience he needs to find a job because of a career program that’s training and certifying military men and women to help them find jobs in construction.

Zackary Daneker is pictured 5th from left

“Just having eight years of structure and stability, to not exactly sure what the next focus point is going to be on was definitely pretty tough. But with classes like these it makes it a whole lot easier,” Daneker said.

The Home Builders Institute said there are 390,000 open jobs in its industry nationwide.

“The opportunity to become an entrepreneur and become your own boss is there because it’s not totally capital intensive; If you have a pick-up truck and some tools you can run your own carpentry business,” said Ed Brady, the CEO and president of the Home Builders Institute.

Fort Bliss Soldiers learning to lay concrete

That’s exactly why the HBI and Home Depot have partnered to teach military men and women the skills they need to find a career once out of the military.

“It’s an industry that is in desperate need to be able to provide that quality of product, that supply, that this country needs for good housing,” said Brady.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2019 construction companies we’re expected to have a deficit of 1.5 million in craft professionals. As well as 5.5 million construction jobs by 2021 and not enough people to fill them.