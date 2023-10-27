EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Soldiers from Fort Bliss have been recently deployed to the Middle East amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the U.S. Department of Defense announced on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder announced on Thursday that around 900 U.S. troops are in the process of deploying to the U.S. Central Command area of operations.

The U.S. Department of Defense says deployed units include a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery from Fort Bliss and Patriot batteries from Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Patriot and Avenger batteries from Fort Liberty, North Carolina, and associated air defense headquarters elements from Fort Bliss and Fort Cavazos, Texas, were also deployed.

“I won’t talk specific deployment locations for these forces. I can confirm that they are not going to Israel,” Ryder said.

The units are meant to “support regional deterrence efforts and further bolster U.S. force protection capabilities,” according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Ryder also said that between Tuesday, Oct. 17, and Thursday, Oct. 26, the U.S. and coalition forces have been attacked “at least 12 separate times in Iraq and four separate times in Syria, by a mix of one-way attack drones and rockets.”

The general did not provide information on specific groups that have claimed responsibility for these attacks. However, he did state that these groups are “affiliated with Iran,” according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Ryder also confirmed that the United States is sending two U.S. Iron Dome systems to Israel to help further “bolster air defense capabilities and protect citizens from rocket attacks.”