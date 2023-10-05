EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Army Sergeant Michael Wolkeba, a Combat Medic stationed at Fort Bliss was recognized as the United Service Organizations (USO) ‘Soldier of the Year’ on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The USO says Wolkeba was recognized as soldier of the year for providing life-saving medical assistance to elderly accident victims in a vehicle collision off base.

The USO also says it recognizes seven junior enlisted service members (one from each branch and National Guard) whose extraordinary acts of bravery went above and beyond the call to serve through the 2023 USO Service Member of the Year Awards.

Command leadership from each military branch nominated their respective honorees, according to USO.