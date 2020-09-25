Fort Bliss releases audio PSA to expand search for missing soldier

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fort Bliss has released an audio PSA to help expand its search for a soldier that’s been missing for two months.

The PSA says that the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss is asking for the community’s awareness and assistance in finding missing soldier Pvt. Richard Halliday.

The PSA is just another element in the search that Fort Bliss officials have taken in hopes of finding 20-year-old Halliday.

As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, fellow soldiers and volunteers combed through Franklin Mountain State Park Wednesday morning. The search did not yield any clues to Halliday’s whereabouts.

Halliday’s family said he has been missing for months.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command said new evidence suggests that the last time Halliday was seen on post was July 23. That’s earlier than what officials previously reported.