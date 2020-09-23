Fort Bliss officials to conduct Wednesday morning search for missing soldier in Franklin Mountain State Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A search for missing Fort Bliss soldier Pvt. Richard Halliday will be conducted Wednesday morning at Franklin Mountain State Park, according to the 1st Armored Division and the Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office.

Fort Bliss and the 32nd Army and Air Missile Defense Command invites the public to join in the community-wide search starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Franklin Mountain State Park.

Halliday’s family and friends have been searching for him through social media since he went missing in July. Initially, Fort Bliss told KTSM 9 News that Halliday left Fort Bliss on July 24 around 6 p.m. when he “evaded his escort.”

Now, officials are saying they believe he may have left post earlier than previously reported.

Fort Bliss officials say they’re still investigating how or when Halliday left Fort Bliss. His status remains AWOL for administrative purposes to “allow the continued dedication of proper resources in the search for this young man,” according to a press release.

His family is now offering an $11,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts. They have set up a Facebook page with updated information on their search.

Anyone with information that could lead to Halliday’s whereabouts should contact the Fort Bliss Military Police Dispatch at (915) 744-2115 or the Fort Bliss Military Police Investigative Office at (915) 305-1015.