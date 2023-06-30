EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Fort Bliss unit that helps to spearhead Army modernization efforts and test new concepts and equipment in the field has a new commander.

Col. Zachary Miller assumed command of the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command (JMC) during a ceremony Friday morning, June 30, at the command’s headquarters at Fort Bliss.

Col. Joseph Escandon served as the commander for JMC for the past two years.

Lt. Gen. Scott McKean, director of Futures and Concepts Center, officiated the JMC change of command ceremony.

As the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command Change of Command Ceremony begins, Col. Zachary Miller, new commander of JMC (from right); Lt. Gen. Scott McKean, director of Futures and Concepts Center; and Col. Joseph Escandon, former JMC commander, stand. (Photo by Spc. Griffin Payne, U.S. Army) Col. Zachary Miller speaks after taking command of the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command during a Change of Command Ceremony at JMC headquarters on Fort Bliss on June 30, 2023. (Photo by Jay Koester, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command) : Lt. Gen. Scott McKean, director of Futures and Concepts Center, (left) passes the Joint Modernization Command flag to Col. Zachary Miller during JMC’s Change of Command Ceremony. (Photo by Jay Koester, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command)

Headquartered at Fort Bliss, JMC “executes the Army’s largest modernization experiments, conducting persistent experimentation at locations around the world. These in-the-dirt, multi-echelon, joint, and multinational experiments support the Army’s modernization strategy utilizing a campaign of continuous learning to deliver the Army of the future, capable of deterring and defeating our adversaries,” according to a news release sent out by JMC.

Prior to assuming command of JMC, Miller served as the commander of the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade at Fort Cavazos, Texas (formerly known as Fort Hood). Miller’s other command assignments include: command of a combat engineer company in the First Cavalry Division; the 21st Engineer Battalion, 101st Airborne Division; 5th Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade; and the Memphis District of the US Army Corps of Engineers.

After serving as JMC commander from 2022-2023, Escandon will be moving to Army Futures Command (AFC), where he will be director of operations. AFC is located in Austin.

AFC was formed in 2018 to integrate all aspects of Army modernization underneath a unified headquarters. JMC serves as the operational arm of Futures and Concepts Center and AFC, incorporating soldier feedback during live testing to modernize the Army.