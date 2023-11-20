EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 27-year-old man from Fort Bliss died as a result of a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning, Nov. 19 in East El Paso.

Photos by Sebastian Esquivel – KTSM 9 News

Police say the man was traveling in a motorcycle southbound on Saint Paul at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at a high rate of speed.

Police say he failed to stop at the intersection of Saint Paul and Saint Dominic and struck a curb and a rock wall and was forced off the motorcycle.

Police say the man died at the scene and his identify is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Police say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in this crash.

This is the 71st fatality this year compared to 65 at this time last year.

The El Paso Police Department urges all drivers to drive responsibly and always wear helmets when operating a motorcycle.