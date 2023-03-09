EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Recruit Military is helping soldiers find their career path. More than 40 exhibitors will be at Fort Bliss on Thursday, March 9 at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to provide information and other resources.

Recruit Military Program Outreach Coordinator Carol Hymes is a U.S. Army Retired Veteran who knows the ins and outs of getting a civilian job. She encourages others to start their profile before attending the job fair.

“You want to create your profile, you want to include in your profile your resume. You want to list those hard and soft skills. Sell yourself and be prepared to give your 30 second elevator pitch as you encounter and interact with each employer,” said Hymes.

Adding that with over 40,000 employed opportunities, the veteran unemployment rate was 2.5% in January. As of February, it is 3.2%.

Hymes says military affiliated are also welcome to seek employment.

“All veterans transitioning service members, regardless of their separation, have the same opportunity for employment. As long as you are again a veteran, a family member, transitioning out of the military. Preparing to move into your civilian job.”

Since Veterans are easily adaptable and accustomed to wearing many hats, what are you waiting for? At ease, soldier, and start looking today.

Click here to launch RecruitMilitary.

