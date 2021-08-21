Fort bliss gives update on Afghan refugees arriving

Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto an American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (Verified UGC via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Fort Bliss refugees from Afghanistan arrived at the base. Adding that they are expecting arrivals to continue on Saturday and in the days to come.

According to a press release from Fort Bliss, it says that the base is one of three military installations temporarily housing Afgahns.

1,000 service members will help with what Fort Bliss is referring to as “Operation Allies Refuge”

As more refugees are expected the U.S. Northern Command is working on adding additional capacity at Fort Bliss and other military locations receiving refugees.



