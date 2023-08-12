EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Maj. Gen. James Isenhower III, commanding general for Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division, will be the guest speaker during the El Paso Chamber’s annual “State of the Military” event.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, 11199 Sgt. E. Churchill St. on Fort Bliss.

The Chamber’s “State Of” events give the community “a unique and exclusive insight into our policymakers and their respective roles in enhancing the community,” according to a news release announcing the event.

“The Chamber, along with key sponsors, believe these ‘State Of’ events are critical forums for

exchanging ideas and celebrating accomplishments that define the community’s trajectory forward,” the release added.

To purchase tickets, please click here.

As this event is taking place on post, a pass will be needed to enter the installation. Purchasing a ticket will not grant you access to the base. Allow plenty of time before the event to get a pass, organizers said.